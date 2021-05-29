Cancel
Google study finds that home-working is blurring work-life boundaries

By Laurence McJannet
Digital Camera World
 17 days ago
Two-thirds of employees use one camera phone for both work and personal purposes, according to a Google-led study. Additionally, the study also found that an increase in home-working has led to a blurring of employees' work and home camera phone use and hence work-life boundaries. Nearly 68% of those surveyed...

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
