Columbia, MO

Increased law enforcement out for Memorial Day Weekend

By Meghan Drakas
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 17 days ago
Lake of the Ozarks - May 28, 2021
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased presence out on the roads and water this Memorial Day Weekend.

According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend. The company also states that 90% of those 37 million people are expected to get to their destination by using the roads.

This holiday weekend, troopers will be stationed on major highways and interstates. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will be on the look-out for distracted and intoxicated drivers.

Last year, troopers made 118 DWI arrests during Memorial Day Weekend.

Corporal Kyle Green from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it's marine division and water officers will also be out in full force at the Lake of the Ozarks this weekend. Green says it's important to remember that a lot of road safety elements can be transferred to boat safety while out on the water.

"Operating a boat and vehicle are very much the same thing in terms of driver awareness," Green said. "Making sure everyone on there has a seatbelt on or life preserver on [and] always looking around to see who's maybe cutting in front of you or behind you."

Green says even good swimmers should wear a life jacket while out boating. He said if a boat gets into an accident and someone gets knocked unconscious, the life jacket could save the person's life.

The CDC says about 10 people die everyday from unintentional drowning.

Columbia, MO
