Look Back: How top 10 linebacker recruits fared at WVU
A look back at the top ten rated linebacker commits in the internet era and how each fared during their careers in Morgantown. During the early part of this century, the Mountaineers relied heavily on lower-rated linebackers to pile up tackles. James Thomas? Mid three-star. Reed Williams? Low three-star. Marc Magro? Mid two-star. And on and on it goes, even to more recent years like David Long, who set records at WVU before going on to the NFL after receiving a mid three-star rating.247sports.com