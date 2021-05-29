Look Back: How top 10 linebacker recruits fared at WVU

Two summers ago, construction began on an overhaul of the West Virginia Mountaineers Football Indoor Practice Facility. The ground was ripped up. Walls were redone. The outside was updated, but no one really got to see it as the pandemic shut things down this past year, limiting access to the facility over the last year. On Tuesday, campers and their families got to walk right through the facility as they made their way to the practice field, seeing all of the updates. Along with a completely revamped exterior - new steps, new landscaping - there was all new turf on the inside. The walls were redone with new graphics and paint. Areas were cleaned up, field goal posts were added, elevated viewing areas were put in, and more. EerSports walked through right behind the campers on Tuesday and caught some video of everything inside. Check it out above.