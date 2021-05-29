6 Signs Your Diversity and Inclusion Program Needs an Overhaul

This month, The Wildlife Society Council approved a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Vision document to help shape and guide TWS operations now and into the future. This is an important step for the Society, as the document communicates the fundamental need and value of DEI in advancing the overall mission of the organization. By establishing this foundation, TWS not only acknowledges the importance of factoring DEI into future decisions. It also recognizes the vital role that the Society plays in fostering a more diverse and inclusive wildlife profession.