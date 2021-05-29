Cancel
School Announcement: Ms. B. Is Pivoting!

By Shannon Ree d
The New Yorker
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s right, Elkwood High! Your beloved ninth-grade English teacher Ms. B. is pivoting to a new teaching style! As many students, supervisors, and colleagues know, my current vibe as an educator can best be described as Sweet, Middle-Aged Lady Who Is Easily Distracted by Any Mention of “Mansfield Park.” It’s served me well over the past twenty years of pretending that I couldn’t tell when you were lying, but, as of this summer, I have a new teaching-style mentor, Mr. Yanks, whom some of you may remember as Asshole Tenth-Grade History Teacher Who Got Away with It for Thirty-Seven Years Because He Also Coached the Varsity Football Team to the State Championship in 1994.

