TEMPE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A woman was arrested after police officers found a meat cleaver in her car and her two children murdered in her apartment. Tempe Police said a woman -- later identified as 40-year-old Yui Inoue -- flagged down officers near a police substation at Apache Blvd. and McClintock Dr. at about 7 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, KNXV-TV reports.