HUTCHINSON, Kan. — June 14 is Flag Day and to observe the event, Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County is sponsoring a parade. This is similar to one they did this past fall. "We just thought, what can we do for the facilities because no one could get out," said Andrea Siefkes with Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County. "We thought a drive-by caravan parade would be a great idea."