With only eight destinations and several small remote islands on the UK’s ‘green travel list’, the outlook for international travel from the UK this summer looks bleak. International departures declined -80.2% year over year (YoY) from the UK in 2020, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel intermediaries such as tour operators and agencies are eager to make up for decimated revenues. However, travel restrictions and uncertainty regarding which destinations will be ‘green’ in the near future will continue to impact UK consumer confidence. This in turn could lead to more intermediaries taking the decision to pause summer operations in 2021.