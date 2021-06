VIDEO: Pirelli’s Baku Nightmare | The fallout from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Sergio Perez’s victory ought to have taken the entire headlines following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, however as an alternative we have been left speaking about Pirelli and their tyres after Max Verstappen, suffered a tyre blow out within the closing phases, denying him victory in Baku. Right this moment we’re going to look into this nightmare situation for Pirelli and what it may imply for the way forward for Components 1 tyres, if something!