Noel Gallagher regrets that Amorphous Androgynous album has never been released

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Gallagher regrets that his album with Amorphous Androgynous has "never been fully realised". The 'Stand By Me' hitmaker worked with the psychedelic outfit - comprised of Garry Cobain and Brian Dougans - on the "space rock" LP back when he left Oasis and went solo.

www.ftimes.com
