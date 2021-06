Customer Service associate, Mediator, Planner, Accountant, Project Manager. What do all these job titles have in common? Well, they are all titles I have held as a mom and in the workplace. We all laugh at the different titles that we see on memes explaining the details of jobs mothers do if they were on a resume or a job search. But it’s true. Being a mother lends us to learn much more and be able to translate that over into the outside work world than we actually realize. Just think about the PTO Chair at your child’s school. They use team building, organization skills, time management, accounting, marketing. The list goes on and on. Now why in the world would that not cross over into our work outside the home?