Sixers Drop the Ball in Game 5, Give Up Lead to Hawks. According to everyone, it should have been an easy win for the number one seed, Philadelphia 76ers. They played at home, and had come to play after a loss which usually spurs them to win the next game. But, momentum dropped suddenly in the fourth. After leading in three quarters (+14, +22, +16), the Sixers offense and defense suffered giving Atlanta the chance to come back to take Game 5.