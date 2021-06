Raleigh, N.C. — A 19-year-old man died after being shot while walking out of a Food Lion grocery store Monday night off Poole Road in Raleigh. Police said Trashawn Watkins was leaving the store around 10:15 when someone in a white car pulled up and shot him at least once in the chest before driving away. Watkins was taken to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.