In Both Fact And Fiction, The Truth Of Tulsa Is Hard To Stomach

The Roaring Twenties was a time of unparalleled prosperity and an economic boom the likes the country hadn’t seen in its first 150 years. Like the 2020s, however, 1920-21 was anything but happy and energetic. The U.S. was fresh off World War I, a paralyzing Spanish Flu that killed many around the world, the beginnings of Prohibition (banning of alcohol) and a president, Woodrow Wilson, who was hardly able to attend to business after suffering a massive debilitating stroke late in 1919. With Vice President Thomas Marshall wanting nothing of the presidency, the country was left without a commander in chief for 1920 and early ‘21.