If there is one thing to know about Howie Roseman it is that he values defensive linemen, a lot. Howie won a Super Bowl on that theory so you can be certain he is sticking to it. The Eagles may not have the most talent in the NFL and they may be one of the best teams, but their defensive line is surely one of the best in the league. With the amount of money and draft picks tied into the defensive line, that unit is going to be the heart and soul of the team in 2021.