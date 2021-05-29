Special Weather Statement issued for Dimmit, Frio, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dimmit; Frio; Maverick; Medina; Uvalde; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MEDINA...MAVERICK NORTHERN DIMMIT...SOUTHERN UVALDE...ZAVALA AND WESTERN FRIO COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 527 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sabinal to Radar Base. Movement was south at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Big Wells, La Pryor, Batesville, El Indio, Sabinal, Chula Vista, Chula Vista-River Spur, Darling, Las Colonias, Uvalde Estates, Brundage, Carrizo Hill, Loma Vista, Bluff, Rosita and Knippa.alerts.weather.gov