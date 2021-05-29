Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dimmit County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Dimmit, Frio, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dimmit; Frio; Maverick; Medina; Uvalde; Zavala SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MEDINA...MAVERICK NORTHERN DIMMIT...SOUTHERN UVALDE...ZAVALA AND WESTERN FRIO COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 527 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sabinal to Radar Base. Movement was south at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Big Wells, La Pryor, Batesville, El Indio, Sabinal, Chula Vista, Chula Vista-River Spur, Darling, Las Colonias, Uvalde Estates, Brundage, Carrizo Hill, Loma Vista, Bluff, Rosita and Knippa.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
City
El Indio, TX
City
Batesville, TX
County
Dimmit County, TX
County
Frio County, TX
City
Sabinal, TX
County
Medina County, TX
County
Maverick County, TX
City
La Pryor, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Eagle Pass, TX
County
Uvalde County, TX
County
Zavala County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Frio#Doppler#Big Wells#Uvalde Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Trump compares Giuliani to Eliot Ness, rips NY decision

Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the decision by a New York court to suspend his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani 's license to practice law in the state, calling the former mayor "the Eliot Ness of his generation." The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court announced earlier...