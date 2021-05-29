Cancel
Page One: “Midnight Run” (1988)

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour classic action open. Introduce the Protagonist doing their thing. Character through action. Note that the movie begins after all the business of Jack Walsh in his car. Wasted writing? Nope. The audience may not have seen that content… but Robert De Niro did. The description:. If scripts are “actor...

Page One: “Minority Report” (2002)

Screenplay by Scott Frank and Jon Cohen, short story by Philip K. Dick. Let’s talk two things: Font and capitalization. The standard font for a screenplay is the Courier font, 12-point size, single-spaced. It is a monospaced font, meaning that every letter is given an equal amount of horizontal spacing. This is important to give an accurate appraisal of page count to screen time (typically, one page = one minute).
Page One: “Misery” (1990)

Screenplay by William Goldman, novel by Stephen King. This. This is how you want to write a screenplay. Oh, sure, Myers! It’s fucking William Goldman adapting a novel by fucking Steven King! How am I supposed to hit that mark?. I’m not talking content. I’m talking style. There is a...
Page One: “Toy Story” (1995)

Screenplay by Joss Whedon and Andrew Stanton and Joel Cohen & Alec Sokolow, original story by John Lasseter & Pete Docter & Andrew Stanton & Joe Ranft. Because it’s animation, the movie is virtually beat for beat what the script is. Read the script here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page...
Page One: “The Nice Guys” (2016)

It bums me out big time that this movie didn’t do more business. It’s a terrific example of action-comedy. In a parallel universe, it’s got a multiyear commitment from a streaming service as a TV series. Read the script here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go...
Rampantly’s Midnight Movies (Zoom Mic)

Rampantly is psyched to welcome #MidnightMovies to the #RampantlyLA mic menu! 🍿Cut the static and get reelin’ with #HenryPullin @hpullin every Tuesday LATELATE for this “anything goes” comedy mic. 🎥 11:45pm PST! Five-min sets…. And the closer gets ten. Tuesdays at Rampantly.la at 11:45PM PT/2:45AM ET.
Page One: “Moon” (2009)

Screenplay by Nathan Parker, story by Duncan Jones. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Page One: “Point Blank” (1967)

Screenplay by Alexander Jacobs and David Newhouse & Rafe Newhouse, novel by Donald E. Westlake. The Alexander Jacobs’ version of the script has quite a history, especially since it was such an influence on Walter Hill. From the Go Into The Story archives:. “Alex Jacob’s script of Point Blank (1967)...
Page One: “The Prestige” (2006)

Screenplay by Jonathan Nolan and Christopher Nolan, novel by Christopher Priest. I have to say I’m really glad I started running the Page One series last August. For a lot of reasons, but here’s one: The utter confusion, even outrage scripts arouse in writers. In the case of The Prestige, a review of the Twitter feed finds two points of contention and concern: (1) Misspellings. (2) Capitalization.
Page One: “Notting Hill” (1999)

While some may decry the use of voice-over narration, it can work quite well in setting up a story as here in Notting Hill. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
Page One: “The Incredibles” (2004)

Right off the bat, writer-director Brad Bird establishes the tone of the movie with this “behind the scenes” superhero interview. And the story just gets better from there. Download the script here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page...
Page One: “Pretty in Pink” (1986)

Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story. For more Page One...
'Sideways' Duo Paul Giamatti and Alexander Payne Reteam for Comedy 'The Holdovers'

Sideways duo Paul Giamatti and director Alexander Payne are reuniting for the indie comedy The Holdovers, Collider has confirmed. Set in 1970, The Holdovers sees Giamatti playing an unpopular history teacher at the Massachusetts prep school Deerfield Academy, where his students, fellow faculty members, and his boss find him pompous and rigid. With no family of his own and nowhere to go over Christmas break, he remains at the school to keep an eye on students who are unable to go home for the holidays. After a few days, only one stranded student remains — a smart, 15-year-old troublemaker named Angus -- as well as the school's head cook, Mary, a Black woman who recently lost her own son in Vietnam. These three very different people form an unlikely family over the Christmas break and share comic misadventures during two snowy weeks, during which time they come to realize that none of them are beholden to their past.
The 10 Best Thriller Movies on Netflix

The best thrillers on Netflix include plenty of original movies, along with award-winning favorites and some hidden gems. Here are 10 of the greatest thriller movies available to stream on Netflix. Best Thrillers on Netflix. Cop Car. A couple of small-town kids taking a joyride in a police cruiser amounts...
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

After more than a year of pandemic-induced stay-at-home orders, audiences are eager to hit movie theaters and reunite in a dark room with a larger-than-life big screen and booming sound. As theaters slowly open up, studios are gleefully releasing titles in preparation for what is hopeful to be a profitable and exciting big summer launch. Will "Hitman Wife’s Bodyguard" kickstart the action?
Page One: “Raging Bull” (1980)

Screenplay by Paul Schrader and Mardik Martin, based on the book by Jake LaMotta. Quite a bit of the dialogue is different. It’s interesting to watch now as it’s reminiscent of rapping. Here is the commentary track featuring Martin Scorsese and the film’s editor Thelma Schoonmaker. Download the script here.
Screenwriting 101: Francis Ford Coppola

“When you make a movie, always try to discover what the theme of the movie is in one or two words. Every time I made a film, I always knew what I thought the theme was, the core, in one word. In “The Godfather,” it was succession. In “The Conversation,” it was privacy. In “Apocalypse,” it was morality.”
Midnight in the Switchgrass Exclusive Trailer #1 (2021) | Movieclips Trailers

Check out the official Midnight in the Switchgrass exclusive trailer starring Megan Fox! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Sign up for a Fandango FanAlert for Midnight in the Switchgrass: https://www.fandango.com/?cmp=MCYT_YouTube_Desc. Want to be notified of all the latest movie trailers? Subscribe to the channel...
The 15 Best Ethan Hawke Movie Performances

Never easy to adapt a play to cinema. You have to find the right cinematic language and since the setting will probably be set in the same places way too often, you have to find the right angles, the right beats, and make the right editing choices to make it all very engaging and engrossing. What else you need is the right actor for the right part, someone who knows the difference between play and film acting.