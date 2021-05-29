6 Signs Your Diversity and Inclusion Program Needs an Overhaul

Top Vault Consulting Firms Discuss Diversity & Inclusion was originally published on Vault. Diversity and inclusion are not simply talking points at all-company meetings; they are requirements for the modern workplace. A company can’t reach its potential unless a wide array of perspectives are heard and employees with those differing perspectives are made to feel welcome as their whole selves. People of color, women, LGBTQIA+ people, and people with disabilities are just some of the voices that companies are trying to do better about hearing, and it’s more and more common to see these people in the rooms where decisions are being made. Still, there’s much work to be done on this front.