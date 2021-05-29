Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jeff Bezos thinks our cultural heritage is just ‘intellectual property’

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Amazon acquired the hallowed movie studio MGM for a sum of $8.45bn, second in size to the company’s $13.4bn purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. The day before, the attorney general of Washington DC sued Amazon over antitrust concerns in the retail market; it joins attorneys general from California, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington state who have also raised similar concerns. Chief executive Jeff Bezos, who is stepping down from the position in July, said in a statement: “MGM has a vast, deep catalogue of much beloved intellectual property. We can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century.”

www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Heritage#Imdb Tv#Mgm#Whole Foods#Washington Dc#Ip#Bloomberg#Imdb Tv#Anchorage Capital Group#United Artists#Mubi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Amazon
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSFGate

Why does Jeff Bezos want to go to space?

Last week, Jeff Bezos announced that he would be among the first set of passengers to fly Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket into space. Alongside his brother, Mark, and a mystery elite who on Saturday won their ticket at auction for $28 million, Mr. Bezos will be soaring 60 miles above the Earth come July 20. The question is: why?
Businesstechinvestornews.com

A 15th Amazon leadership principle? Former exec floats new idea for tech giant’s next era

Amazon is at a pivotal moment in its history, facing growing regulatory and legal scrutiny just as a new CEO, Andy Jassy, takes the reins from founder Jeff Bezos. Could a new leadership principle help to guide the company in its next era? John Rossman, a former Amazon business leader, is floating the idea of a 15th leadership principle in a new edition of his book, The Amazon Way. His suggestion is based on the Golden Rule, supplementing but not tempering the company’s legendary customer obsession. “Treat others as you’d like to be treated — employees, vendors, partners, brands, small… Read More.
IndustrySpace Review

Giant ferocious steps from Jeff Bezos

The Blue Origin motto is Gradatim Ferociter, Latin for step by step ferociously. In the past month, several of those steps have been revealed to be both giant and ferocious. In some ways Blue Origin’s owner, Jeff Bezos, is like Robert Heinlein’s character D.D. Harriman, who put everything on the line to open space and go there himself. Unlike Harriman, he is relying not only on Blue Origin’s industriousness, but also seeking a major government development contract.
Aerospace & Defensefloridanewstimes.com

Space travel with Jeff Bezos sells for $ 28 million

A mysterious bidder paid $ 28 million at an auction on Saturday to sit with Jeff Bezos on the first manned spaceflight of billionaire company Blue Origin next month. Amazon’s founder said this week that both he and his brother Mark were seated on the company’s New Shepard rocket on July 20. space Came back.
Aerospace & Defensehelloniceworld.com

Jeff Bezos space trip sells for $28M

A seat aboard a Jeff Bezos space trip on the first crewed spaceflight of the billionaire’s company Blue Origin will take flight next month. A seat on a Jeff Bezos space trip has sold to unnamed bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday. Up for grabs at the auction was...
Technologybeincrypto.com

Exclusive S!NG CEO on Improving Intellectual Property Rights With NFTs

BeinCrypto spoke to S!NG CEO and co-founder Geoff Osler about how his app helps people easily create non-fungible tokens (NFTs), store them, and ensures a record of original content. NFTs are booming, with use cases for these tokens expanding as more innovators get involved in this growing area of cryptocurrencies.
Aerospace & Defenselocalmemphis.com

Jeff Bezos' rocket company sells first seat on New Shepard for $28 million

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship venture just sold it's first seat on the New Shepard's trip to space for $28 million, the company announced Saturday. According to Blue Origin, about 7,600 people from 159 countries signed up for the online auction for a chance to bid to join Bezos and his brother on the New Shepard's next big voyage to outer space on July 20.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
PennLive.com

Want to take a rocket to space with Jeff Bezos? Someone just paid $28 million to do it

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos and his brother ended with a winning $28 million bid Saturday. The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name following the live online auction. The identity will be revealed in a couple weeks — closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20, the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.
Aerospace & DefenseA.V. Club

Jeff Bezos is tired of Earth and the tangle of our lives, will fly to space next month

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and the human equivalent of a storybook gold-hoarding dragon, has found yet another way to blur the distinction between himself and the cartoon supervillains who inspire his plans for galactic domination. Having completed his work on Earth, Bezos will now head for the great unknown of space on a rocket ship with his little brother to, we guess, role-play The Expanse and more literally look down upon the rest of humanity in true billionaire fashion.
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

Jeff Bezos To Be Launched Into Space

Elon Musk will technically become the richest person on Earth next month, when his space rival and actual richest person on Earth will fly into space aboard Blue Origin's first-ever human flight. On July 20, the space company plans to send passengers more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the...