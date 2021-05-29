New cases of COVID-19 reported

KEARNEY –Seventeen (17) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for the week of May 21-May 27. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19. As a result of the continued decline in positive test results, reporting on positive cases will only be done once a week, with a press release and dashboard update occurring on Fridays.