Kimera EVO37 Pays Homage to a Lancia Classic

The Lotus 3-Eleven is often forgotten despite being one of the automaker’s most driver-focused models but if you can afford it, it could become your ultimate track toy. Lotus only ever built 311 examples of the 3-Eleven and this example was purchased new by its current seller from Maserati Lotus Greenville in South Carolina. It is finished in metallic green with metallic yellow stripes and is up for sale through Bring a Trailer with 5,200 miles under its belt. It will be sold with spare brake rotors and pads, a custom car cover, service records, two keys, and a bill of sale.