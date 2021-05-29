Cancel
Kimera EVO37 Pays Homage to a Lancia Classic

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimera Automobili has launched its extremely limited EVO37, inspired by the classic Lancia 037. The Kimera EVO37 is an upgraded automotive, 21st-century chassis that takes from the original ideas of the Lancia. Alongside a reimagined framework, the EVO37 also comes with a new powertrain, body and modernized cabin. The overhauled engine is expected to produce more than 500 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The car is constructed in high-performance material including, carbon, kevlar, steel, titanium and aluminum.

Buying CarsCarscoops

You May Not Remember The Lotus 3-Eleven, But It Could Be Your Perfect Track Toy

The Lotus 3-Eleven is often forgotten despite being one of the automaker’s most driver-focused models but if you can afford it, it could become your ultimate track toy. Lotus only ever built 311 examples of the 3-Eleven and this example was purchased new by its current seller from Maserati Lotus Greenville in South Carolina. It is finished in metallic green with metallic yellow stripes and is up for sale through Bring a Trailer with 5,200 miles under its belt. It will be sold with spare brake rotors and pads, a custom car cover, service records, two keys, and a bill of sale.
Carsinsideevs.com

Vivid Racing Carbon Aero Kit For Porsche Taycan Cranks Up The Aggression

If you’ve specced several Taycans via Porsche’s official configurator, like I have, then you probably know there isn’t that much to set the base version apart visually from the top tier Turbo and Turbo S - the wheels provide the biggest difference. Tuners are speculating people’s desire to make their Taycan stand out, and are producing kits such as this one by Vivid Racing (VR).
Violent Crimestopgear.com

Remember when Porsche made a 928 shooting brake?

Here’s something you might not have known – back in the Eighties Porsche built TWO 928 Shooting Brakes. And they are magnificent. Let’s start with the green one, because it came first. Constructed at Porsche’s development centre in Weissach, Germany in 1984, the ‘928-4’ is essentially just a regular 928 S lengthened by around 25 centimetres and fitted with bespoke shooting brake-style bodywork. Nowt wrong with that.
Motor1.com

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Makes Public Debut With The Bolide

The Milano Monza Open-Air Motor Show in Italy is a special event for Bugatti. Making their public appearance for the first time, the Chiron Super Sport and Bolide – both exclusive hypercars in extremely limited numbers – treat the attendees of the event with a parade, with Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann behind the wheel of the new Chiron Super Sport.
Creative Bloq

These luxury cars in the style of iconic watches are stunning

Luxury cars and expensive watches go hand in hand. Chances are that if you're driving a Maserati or a Lamborghini, you're wearing a Rolex or a Tag Heuer on your wrist. But while we've seen watch designs inspired by cars (think Bentley X Breitling or TAG Heuer's Grand Prix De Monaco) we've never seen a luxury car inspired by a watch. Until now.
CarsAutoweek.com

Lancia Delta Integrale Could Become a Lego Set

Group B rally cars always look great as scale models, but what about in Lego form? Just such a thing is in the works as a Lego Ideas project, and if it receives enough votes and makes it through the company's evaluation process, it could become a commercial set you could buy directly from Lego.
Carsmanofmany.com

Bugatti Take the Covers Off $5.5 Million 2022 Chiron Super Sport

It might not be the Bugatti Chiron SS 300+ that broke the 300 mp/h barrier last year, but hypercar manufacturer Bugatti recently unveiled a new limited-edition model variant for 2022, known as the Chiron Super Sport. You’ll also like:. Using the same engine as the 300+, even visually, the car...
Buying CarsCarscoops

Crashed 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 For Sale, Is It Your Next Cars & Coffee Ride?

To the untrained eye, this could pass as a regular Ford Mustang, but it is in fact the sought after Shelby GT500. A true ‘Stang on steroids, it boasts many upgrades over the regular models and packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that delivers 760 HP and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque and is hooked up to a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 0 to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint takes 3.5 seconds and the quarter mile is dealt with in under 11 seconds.
Carsconceptcarz.com

1985 Ford Mustang Probe GTP

The Ford Mustang Probe was designed to compete on the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) GTP circuit and was equipped with a 2.1-liter four-cylinder Cosworth BDA straight engine with a turbocharger producing approximately 600 horsepower. Along with racing, it was a high-speed testbed where new ideas in electronic engine management, aerodynamics, carbon-fiber composites, and turbocharging could be explored and tested.
Interior DesignKitchen and Bath Design News

Classic Lines

Showcasing a classic style, the Celine White freestanding bathtub from Devon&Devon features a monolithic body that displays the pure lines and curved moldings of the original Celine design, but it is fashioned from 100 percent White Tec Plus, an eco-sustainable material. The soft-touch surface delivers the texture of polished natural stone. The tub is available in Matte White, and is manufactured in Italy using Biobased plant-derived resins.
Carssilodrome.com

The Jerrari: A Ferrari-Jeep Wagoneer Combination From The 1960s

Reading time: about 4 minutes. The Jerrari is a vehicle that no logical person would build, it’s combination of a 1969 Ferrari 365 GT and a 1969 Jeep Wagoneer. Fortunately the team behind it decided to forgo logic and create one of the most memorable and unusual four-wheel drive chimeras of all time.
CarsCarscoops

Gold Accents Make This BMW 5-Series Look Tacky

The owner of a BMW 5-Series in the UK clearly has quite the fascination with gold accents and has transformed the look of the German sedan with a number of aftermarket accessories. Found at the front of the 5-Series is a gold splitter that features two small steel tubes attaching...
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador SV Drag Races Expensive Rallycross Racers

Have you ever wondered how quick a rallycross car really is? To showcase the insane performance from these mudslinging hatchbacks, the carwow team drag raced an example from three different class levels against a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. At the starting line, this may look like a very unfair race, but there’s more than meets the eye with these rapid rally cars.
CarsTop Speed

A Closer Look At the 2022 Audi RS3

The new, fourth-gen Audi A3 was revealed in 2020 through a Covid-induced online event with a new, sportier front end and more attractive styling for both sedan and hatchback body types. The Audi S3 arrived later on in 2020 with a more aggressive attitude, but we’ve still been waiting and itching to see the new RS3. The wait is finally over – well, kind of. The new RS3 won’t make its official debut until sometime in July, but thanks to Auditography, we get to see what the production model looks like in some cool camo.
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch Mighty 1,914 HP Rimac Nevera Being Drag Raced And Driven

The brand new Rimac Nevera, a monstrous 1,914 horsepower fully-electric hypercar that can sprint to sixty in 1.85 seconds, has already been driven by journalists. We just posted the debut article about it, detailing all its specs and stats, but there’s nothing better than seeing it on the move, which is what you’ll see in the three videos posted here.