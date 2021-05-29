Kimera EVO37 Pays Homage to a Lancia Classic
Kimera Automobili has launched its extremely limited EVO37, inspired by the classic Lancia 037. The Kimera EVO37 is an upgraded automotive, 21st-century chassis that takes from the original ideas of the Lancia. Alongside a reimagined framework, the EVO37 also comes with a new powertrain, body and modernized cabin. The overhauled engine is expected to produce more than 500 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The car is constructed in high-performance material including, carbon, kevlar, steel, titanium and aluminum.hypebeast.com