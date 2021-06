With the ongoing chip shortage, it is difficult to snag yourself a compelling deal, but something attractive always shows up when you least expect it. Yes, we are talking about the Lenovo Flex 5, and it is no surprise that it is the fifth best-selling laptop on Amazon. With those beastly specifications and affordable price tag, you think anyone will be able to ignore what this portable powerhouse offers? For those that do not know, let us run it by you so that you are more aware.