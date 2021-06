It was a beautiful day for the solemn service held the morning of Monday, May 31st at Nashville Memorial Park. The morning was spent remembering the real reason for Monday’s holiday – not bbq’s, summer kick-offs, and sales, but recognition, remembrance, and gratitude for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. As Pastor Jeff Schwab of Okawville, who led the service in prayer, said, “Both pride and grief walk with us on our journey today.”