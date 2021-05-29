Cancel
Niarchos Foundation Behind Biden School Civil Discourse

By The National Herald
thenationalherald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stavros Niarchos Foundation is supporting a civil discourse program for the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware, to be called the SNF Ithaca Initiative. That's after the mythical hero Odysseus, whose talent for persuasive discourse was revered in ancient Greece,...

www.thenationalherald.com
PoliticsLongview News-Journal

Cherwitz: Rationality, logic missing from our discourse

I have spent the past 42 years practicing and teaching principles of rationality. As I learned during my doctoral education in rhetoric, rationality is at the core of our humanity and anchors productive deliberation in a democratic society. In the past few years, the hope by many is that rationality...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Sid Roberts: Fixing democracy starts with fixing discourse

Thomas Jefferson once said, “when angry, count to 10 before you speak. If very angry, a hundred.” Mark Twain had a different take, “when angry, count to four and then swear.”. Based on our recent national election process, I think we have now completely forgotten how to count and now...
Montgomery County, PAMercury

Christine Flowers: A misleading claim pollutes the public discourse

Something happened this week that troubled me. Initially, it didn’t seem to be particularly earth-shattering, given all of the other events that have taken place over the past months, including the violence at the Capitol on June 6th, the George Floyd verdict, and more personally, the attempts to keep me from voting in the recent PA primary, all of which I’ve written about in this space.
U.S. PoliticsSun-Journal

Dave Griffiths: Reasoned discourse has become rare

There’s a disappointing predictability about the way letter writers like Jim Benson defend Trump. I appreciate his willingness to put himself out there publicly in favor of our former president. But he says Biden’s policies will destroy America. Which policies? Details matter. He claims in his May 30 letter that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Reason Foundation finds plenty to dislike about Biden's infrastructure plan

Baruch Feigenbaum is assistant director of transportation policy at the Reason Foundation, a significant player in the world of transportation policy. The foundation is sharply critical of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure grab bag of plans. Feigenbaum, in an email interview with the Washington Examiner, discussed the proposal, the vehicle miles traveled tax, and the future of transportation funding in early June. This is a lightly edited transcript of that conversation.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A Military Appointment at Swarthmore

Swarthmore College on Friday reaffirmed its partnership with the Chamberlain Project and therefore its commitment to hosting a military scholar, following months of internal debate. “I did not arrive at this decision easily, and I appreciate that it will disappoint if not anger some segment of our community,” President Val...
Harvard, MANECN

Harvard University Professor to Launch Bid for Governor

Harvard University professor Danielle Allen plans to announce her official bid for governor on Tuesday, making her the first Black woman to seek the state's top office as a major party candidate, her campaign confirmed to the State House News Service. Allen, a Democrat who serves as director of the...
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

An Elementary School Teacher’s Secret Life As A White Nationalist Writer

In 2017, a writer named Sinclair Jenkins published an essay for the white supremacist website American Renaissance titled “From Wide-Eyed Liberal to Race Realist,” which described a series of “political awakenings” that he had experienced. Jenkins wrote that his radicalization began in the Navy, where it angered him to see...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Astorino calls for 'civil disobedience' for mask wearing in schools

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino called for schools in New York to disobey the current indoor mask guidelines for kids and adults following conflicting messages from state officials. "Show civil disobedience. Have common sense," Astorino told reporters on Wednesday morning. "We need school districts and superintendents to marry civil disobedience...
U.S. Politicswaterwaysjournal.net

Biden Proposes $6.8 Billion For Corps Civil Works Program

Washington, D.C.—The Biden administration has proposed a 12.9 percent funding cut for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil works program, prompting pushback from an influential Democratic ally. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), chairwoman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies, expressed reservations during a...
Minoritiesmichaelsavage.com

Six Ways The Black Community Is Hurt By Democrat Policies

In this installment of our weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative review six policies and narratives supported by Democrats that do irreparably more harm than good for blacks, even though the latter still vote 90-95% consistently for the former. #6: Lack of School Choice Parker: The entire Obama family summarizes the power of school choice for individual families and the sheer hypocrisy of Democrats’ personal actions versus public policies. Barack Obama lived with his grandmother in Hawaii in order to attend the best private high school. Michelle Obama detailed her long bus rides to escape the hellscape of urban schools. Their daughters attended both private Chicago schools and later the famous Sidwell Friends while living in Washington, D.C. It is difficult to understate how such enormous educational experiences better prepared the elder Obamas for their life of influence, power, and wealth. This is true of both the learning opportunities and the subsequent connections made while at prestigious institutions. The daughters have likewise grown up with a life of privilege known only to a select few. Shame on them for denying access to better schooling for the common folk. Now, in and of itself, the ability to attend whatever school is moot. Studies show that home life, particularly at the youngest ages, has the greatest impact on child development, with everything ranging from language acquisition to a moral code becoming developed by caregivers. In terms of higher education, most kids come out of college dumber than when they arrived, thanks entirely to the dumbed-down curriculum and emphasis on social justice indoctrination, so getting turned down by Stanford might be a good thing in the long run. However, elementary and secondary educational experiences nonetheless offer a chance to many on-the-fence or “bubble” kids from falling in with the wrong crowd, getting turned off of studies and hard work, or otherwise slipping through the cracks of an unforgiving system. This is all especially true in the black, urban centers of America. Without a doubt, no one in their right mind would willfully send their son or daughter to an inner-city school replete with regular classroom disruptions at best and gang violence at worst. Black families with no other options, though, have to send their little ones to a neighborhood or community school. Michelle didn’t want to deal with it; why should everyone else?
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden’s budget boosts feds and sidesteps civil service reform backed by Trump, Obama for now

President Biden’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal outlines a far more positive image of the federal workforce than one pushed by his predecessor. The “Strengthening the Federal Workforce” section of the spending plan released last week sets the stage for Biden’s approach by quoting from his pre-inaugural message to federal employees: “I’m thinking of you and I have the utmost trust in your capabilities.”
U.S. Politicstimesexaminer.com

States Rights and the Future of Liberty

In 1830, President Andrew Jackson through Senator Thomas Hart Benton of Missouri, arranged for an elaborate Democratic Party dinner to celebrate on April 13, the birthday of Thomas Jefferson and the Jeffersonian principles of the new Democratic Party. This was held at Brown’s Indian Queen Hotel in Washington. Political tension was increasing because of the effects of the substantial and controversial tariff increases that had been passed in 1828. These tariffs favored Northern manufacturers and punished farmers, especially those exporting agricultural products. The tariffs were having the most devastating economic impact on the cotton producing states of the South. Among these, South Carolina, was suffering the most.
Minoritieslaconiadailysun.com

Roger Davis: Advantages available in America to everyone regardless of race

It is apparent to me from the June 12 response letter “Critical Race Theory exposes white privilege, not racism,” the author would rather play games than to clearly define or support the points of his argument. Though technically he did not call anyone a racist in his initial letter, it is obviously implied in the text of the letter. He talked about the need to “study of racism and the realities of modern day systemic racism.” By definition, there cannot be racism without a perpetrator, also known as a racist. So who does he believe are the racists? Since “most Americans don’t have a clue,” perhaps he would like to clearly define white privilege, white racism and systemic racism. How about a clear, concise description of critical race theory and how it will unite the country?
Religionborkena.com

The Dangers of Resuscitating Derguist Recourses and Discourses.

At the pick of the rosy spring of our youth, featured on a cover of a graduation bulletin, I had read Abe Lincoln’s memorable statement- “with malice towards none; with charity for all!” Bless the gentle soul who had picked the timeless segment from the second inaugural speech of the embattled President of the United States. I have read the speech a number of times since yet every single time it never ceases to elevate my mood a notch or two up. Here is the concluding paragraph from which the noble statement was taken-
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

FRED ABRAHAM: Frankly, Iowa is not welcoming

In my 27 years as head of the economics department at University of Northern Iowa, I was frequently called upon to hire faculty for the department. The university has a well-defined and extensive hiring policy. A search committee is formed, the members receive training in appropriate practices, a job description is developed that requires approval at many levels, advertising is extensive, applications are carefully reviewed, the pool is narrowed down, candidates carefully interviewed, recommendations made that require the OK from many offices on campus, and finally an offer is made. This process is involved but fair because the university wants to be transparent, inclusive, and open as it seeks to hire the best people.