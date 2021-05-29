Cancel
Greece Makes All COVID-19 Vaccines Available for Anyone 30 Or Over

By Athens News Agency
thenationalherald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS -- People aged 30-34 are able to set appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations as of Saturday (May 29), at emvolio.gov.gr. The appointments platform opened for the 35-39 age group on May 26 and for the 40-44 age group on May 21. Vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson &...

