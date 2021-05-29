Cancel
MLB

MLB capsules: Grossman’s two-run HR rallies Tigers past Yankees, 3-2 in 10

West Hawaii Today
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field.

