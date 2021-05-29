Cancel
NBA capsules: Tatum scores 50 points, Celtics beat Nets to cut deficit

West Hawaii Today
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to carry the Boston Celtics back into their series against the Brooklyn Nets with a 125-119 victory Friday night in Game 3. In an emotionally charged atmosphere with the fans booing and chanting at former Celtics star Kyrie Irving every...

