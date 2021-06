From the “City of Brotherly Love” I bring you a story about brotherly love. Because as the Sixers continue to inch their way closer towards a parade on broad street the bandwagon is growing bigger and bigger. And the most recent addition is a former NBA MVP who is cheering for the Sixers from across the country. Two time MVP (and 2021 NBA MVP finalist) Steph Curry is cheering his brother on since his Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs.