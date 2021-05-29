Noel Gallagher regrets that Amorphous Androgynous album has never been released

Noel Gallagher was recently asked by Matt Wilkinson about Oasis’ 2009 breakup statement. Noel Gallagher Explains ‘Violent’ Oasis Breakup. Because that’s where it started, that’s where you as a solo artist started. There’s no going back after that. And the interesting thing with you is you then take what seemed at the time like ages off, but actually in hindsight, it was only about a year, that you seemed a little bit unsure of yourself. And for me, as a longtime fan, seeing the person who was probably the most confident and brash person in UK music for the previous 18 years, saying, ‘You know what? I don’t know if I can pull this off solo.’