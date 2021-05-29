Ta-Nehisi Coates took Black Panther to dark places — and it paid off

There are quite a few names and faces that people want to see emerge in the MCU, but one of those appears to have been decided since it sounds as though Tenoch Huerta from Narcos is going to be making his way to the next Black Panther movie as Namor the Submariner. If there’s any truth to the rumors we might get to see Namora and Attuma as well, Namor’s cousin and an Atlantean warlord respectively. Nothing is for certain at this point and there’s no big reveal to be had yet apart from the idea that the movie will be arriving in theaters by June of 2022. One of the best decisions that have been made recently is that T’Challa, who was portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman, won’t be replaced or given a CGI double, which is only right since the man helped create one of the most loved icons of the Marvel universe.