Coffman gets it — ‘camping’ is a choice

On 9News last week, Kyle Clark took aim at Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposed citywide camping ban. His argument was strikingly void of substance. “It is tough to find anyone who would call Denver’s homeless camping ban a success outside the people who are paid to convince you of that,” he began, before dismissing Coffman’s proposal. Clark suggested the mayor’s objective is merely “agenda setting” and a “red meat campaign issue” for upcoming city council elections. Unfortunately, he misses the real point raised by Coffman and camping ban advocates.