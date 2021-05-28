Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Coffman gets it — ‘camping’ is a choice

By Jimmy Sengenberger
denvergazette.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleOn 9News last week, Kyle Clark took aim at Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s proposed citywide camping ban. His argument was strikingly void of substance. “It is tough to find anyone who would call Denver’s homeless camping ban a success outside the people who are paid to convince you of that,” he began, before dismissing Coffman’s proposal. Clark suggested the mayor’s objective is merely “agenda setting” and a “red meat campaign issue” for upcoming city council elections. Unfortunately, he misses the real point raised by Coffman and camping ban advocates.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#9news#Knus#Gazette#The Manhattan Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Washington, DCWJLA

DC Council to end pandemic eviction moratorium in stages

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — The DC Council unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday to end, in stages, an evictions moratorium that went into effect with the emergency imposed by Mayor Bowser in March 2020. Under the bill, a series of eviction actions could resume over time and under certain conditions,...
Arvada, COdenvergazette.com

Redistricting commissions' maps ripped in Arvada

Colorado’s independent redistricting commissioners got an earful Tuesday night in Arvada — from the biggest crowd yet at a public input hearing — about the preliminary draft maps unveiled in June. It was the first public input hearing in a metro area, after the first three, held over the weekend...
Lawdigitalmarketnews.com

Unemployment Benefits Might Get Restarted With Mounting Lawsuits

Several states that have already done away with pandemic unemployment benefits might restart their programs as lawsuits mount. Nevertheless, there will definitely be a break in monthly payments for some Americans who have already been laid off as stated by the administration last Monday. This new legislation comes up as...
Denver, COdenvergazette.com

U.S. Bank robbed in Denver, authorities seeking information

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Denver Police Department are seeking information about a man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Denver on Tuesday. Authorities say the man in question entered the U.S. Bank at 730 Colorado Blvd, shortly after 3:30 p.m. After entering, he approached a bank teller and demanded money from the bank, FBI officials said.
Real EstateMartha's Vineyard Times

Democratic Council supports housing bank

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard (“MV Dems”) wholeheartedly supports the work of the Coalition to Create the M.V. Housing Bank (CCMVHB). The MV Dems, whose members come from all six island towns, work to “foster Democratic Party ideals and aims among Island residents and visitors.”. Housing is high among...
Politicsdenvergazette.com

EDITORIAL: When doing the right thing is a ‘gotcha’

Plenty of Democrats at the State Capitol may quibble with Colorado Springs Republican state Sen. Bob Gardner’s politics, but you won’t find a member of either party who will question his character. The veteran lawmaker, U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, and practicing attorney who served as a judge advocate general in the military, by all accounts, meets the gold standard of ethics in public office.
Montana StateBowling Green Daily News

Montana justices say lawmakers overstepped in seeking emails

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that legislative leaders overstepped their authority in issuing a subpoena for months of emails belonging to the court's administrator, saying the request was not related to a valid legislative interest. The email issue was raised while the court was considering...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

7 Mayors In State Back Infrastructure Plan

The mayors of seven Wisconsin cities signed on to a letter from the U.S. Conference of Mayors urging Congress to pass into law a bipartisan infrastructure plan that is so far only a tentative agreement. The mayors of Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Waukesha and Wausau joined more than...
Colorado Statedenvergazette.com

Common Sense Institute finds fee increases wipe out Colorado tax cuts

What the state is giving Coloradans in a tax break, they're more than taking back in fees, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Denver-based Common Sense Institute. Coloradans will shell out $255 million to cover fees approved by the General Assembly this year. Granted, the business think tank...
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Opinion: A Matter Of Decency by Gerry Early

After reading dozens of articles and letters asking for removal of the Confederate statue from the Courthouse lawn–and even a few that supported its remaining there–I would like offer another perspective I don’t think the statue issue is a matter of history, nor a legal matter nor a political matter. Simply put, it’s a matter of human decency.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House reps make bipartisan push to expand veterans’ free access to national parks

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa testified Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing in support of bipartisan legislation that would give veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public federal lands.  “No one is more worthy of experiencing open access to the incredible places that these […] The post U.S. House reps make bipartisan push to expand veterans’ free access to national parks appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee reaches a tentative deal to keep Chief Morales from coming back

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has reportedly reached a $626,000 deal with the city and will not be re-assuming his old job. Details must be approved by Milwaukee’s city council, but it for now the chief won’t be coming back to work this week. Some elected officials and activists in Milwaukee were appalled when […] The post Milwaukee reaches a tentative deal to keep Chief Morales from coming back appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Arizona Statenewstalkflorida.com

Arizona Governor Signs Bill Banning Critical Race Theory In Government

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill Friday that prohibits the instruction of critical race theory in the state’s local governments. House Bill 2906 prevents “the state and any local governments from requiring their employees to engage in orientation, training or therapy that suggest an employee is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Jefferson County, COdenvergazette.com

Judge says feds violated no law in altering Rocky Flats trails

A coalition of groups concerned about the site of a former nuclear facility in Jefferson County have lost their battle to block the federal government from installing future trails at the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. The organizations asked a court to determine that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...

Comments / 0

Community Policy