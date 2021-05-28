Bag ban would hurt small businesses

As owner of Hassayampa Barbeque in downtown Wickenburg, I know that running a business is challenging enough, especially given the impact the past year has had on my customers and the community. Now, it seems like some legislators in Washington are intent on making life that much harder for small business owners as well as workers across the country. Most Democrats in the Senate have signed on as cosponsors to a piece of legislation known as the PRO Act. Thankfully, Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema have not offered their support of this unnecessary bill. This bill would abolish the right-to-work laws that have been written into Arizona’s state constitution. It would do the same to all right-to-work laws passed in the more than two dozen states that have enacted them. That means workers could once again be forced into paying union dues regardless of whether or not they are a member of the union, or else face the potential of losing their job. It’s hard to see how this could possibly benefit workers. In fact, this entire bill is purposefully written under the guise of protecting workers’ rights when in reality it is all about giving more power to unions to force unionization on workers and their workplaces. There is nothing in this bill that helps workers, but so much in it that would hurt local Arizona businesses like mine, as well as our employees.