COLUMN: Liz Cheney plays into Democrats’ hands
Although I applaud the many significant accomplishments of Donald Trump and Republican legislators during his presidency, I’ve never been a “Trumpeter,” those admirers for whom he can do no wrong. They love that he’s a fighter. I’m reminded of Chuck Wepner, a tough New Jersey prizefighter known as the Bayonne Bleeder. He was a slugger with an iron jaw but became a punching bag for good boxers like Mohammad Ali. Ronald Reagan was also a fighter but his tactics were of a skilled boxer of the Sugar Ray Leonard variety. Reagan’s tenacity and governing style was more effective than Trump’s, who’d have had better success if he’d restrained his overly belligerent impulses.denvergazette.com
