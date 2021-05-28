Cancel
U.S. Politics

COLUMN: Liz Cheney plays into Democrats’ hands

By Mike Rosen
denvergazette.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleAlthough I applaud the many significant accomplishments of Donald Trump and Republican legislators during his presidency, I’ve never been a “Trumpeter,” those admirers for whom he can do no wrong. They love that he’s a fighter. I’m reminded of Chuck Wepner, a tough New Jersey prizefighter known as the Bayonne Bleeder. He was a slugger with an iron jaw but became a punching bag for good boxers like Mohammad Ali. Ronald Reagan was also a fighter but his tactics were of a skilled boxer of the Sugar Ray Leonard variety. Reagan’s tenacity and governing style was more effective than Trump’s, who’d have had better success if he’d restrained his overly belligerent impulses.

Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

McConnell: It’s ‘Discouraging’ More Americans Not Vaxed As Other Republicans Attack Biden’s Shot Initiatives

Breaking from a portion of his caucus that has been either less forceful in urging unvaccinated Americans to get a shot or expressed doubts about the safety of the shot themselves, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday again relayed his disappointment that people still need convincing that vaccines are safe, effective and necessary.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats inch to the middle as Republicans flock to Trump

(CNN) — Democrats are moving to the middle in recent political tests. Republicans are marching more toward former President Donald Trump and, increasingly, trying to outdo themselves in their fealty. Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor, is one potential Republican candidate for president and her speech at the Conservative Political...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Liz Cheney outraised Elise Stefanik in Q2, breaking quarterly record

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) set a second straight fundraising record last quarter, bringing in $1.88 million from April to June, Fox News reports. Why it matters: The impressive haul, an increase from the record-setting $1.5 million Cheney brought in during the first three months of the year, came during the period in which she was ousted as House GOP conference chair for her criticism of former President Trump.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a daunting task as he weighs his options for appointing Republicans to a special committee to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. Formally, his picks need approval from Democratic leaders, who wrote the rules for the panel. Informally, McCarthy’s choices can't upset...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

GOP disarray: Liz Cheney faces new threats from Kevin McCarthy

In January, after then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than a few GOP lawmakers said her partisan betrayal could not stand. Her detractors called for her ouster from the party's leadership. Initially, that effort...
POTUSNew York Post

Big-money donors flocking to support anti-Trump Liz Cheney

Anti-Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is not very popular with GOP voters or her party colleagues on Capitol Hill, but she still has at least one base of strong support — big-money donors. The embattled congresswoman, who is facing multiple primary challengers next year, raised a whopping $1.88 million in...

