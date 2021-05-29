MEMORIAL DAY 2021: Gulf War’s 30th Anniversary

[Zachary D. Kaufman is Associate Professor of Law and Political Science at the University of Houston Law Center. His full biography is available here.]. On June 15 and 16, the Belgian Parliament held a hearing about the Islamic State’s genocide against the Yezidis in Iraq and Syria. I testified, as did, among others, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, a survivor of the genocide. (The written version of my opening oral testimony is here; it focuses on a resolution the Belgian Parliament is considering adopting, the aim of which, articulated in the resolution itself, is “recognizing and prosecuting the crimes of genocide committed against the Yezidis and to come to their aid.” The resolution is available here in its original French and Dutch.)