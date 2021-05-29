New Drug Combo Can Help Treat High-Risk Leukaemia In Youngsters

Leukaemia is a type of cancer that begins in the bone marrow. It causes the bone marrow to produce defective white blood cells in this malignancy, but the reason remains unknown. This is one of the most common types of cancer in children and teens. White blood cells help fight infection however, in leukaemia, the aberrant white blood cells do not. The defective cells multiply rapidly and overwhelm the bone marrow, decreasing the generation of red blood cells and platelets. While red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body, platelets aid in blood clotting to prevent haemorrhage.