6 Signs Your Diversity and Inclusion Program Needs an Overhaul

Andy Valenzuela, Chief Human Resource Officer at the hiring experience platform, HireVue, discusses the importance of removing biases when making hiring decisions. Diversity and inclusion in the workplace has come under the spotlight over the past years, particularly last summer when we saw the Black Lives Matter protests propel the issue to the forefront of the business agenda. Companies are increasingly reviewing their hiring process for any conscious and unconscious discriminatory practices. A recent survey from HireVue shows that nearly nine in ten HR leaders identify diversity and inclusion as a hiring priority moving forward, with companies aiming to create a successful and inclusive workplace and culture.