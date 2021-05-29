Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

6 Signs Your Diversity and Inclusion Program Needs an Overhaul

By Janine Yancey
MySanAntonio
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the lip service provided to diversity and inclusion — and in a year marked by pledges for change in the wake of George Floyd and the #BlackLivesMatter movement — few companies are making progress driving a greater mix of race and gender throughout key divisions and senior ranks. This lack of progress is being noticed by employees and having a negative ripple effect on corporate growth, turnover and profits.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Dei#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Books & Literatureamericanlibrariesmagazine.org

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Why Content Matters

On the Diversity in Publishing stage at the American Library Association’s 2021 Annual Conference and Exhibition Virtual, representatives from Reading Plus and Highlights discussed how diverse reading materials can improve reading skills in their on-demand session “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Why Content Matters.”. Reading Plus is a comprehensive online program...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

American Council on Renewable Energy Announces New Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs

WASHINGTON, June 24 (TNSPer) -- The American Council on Renewable Energy issued the following news release:. The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that Constance Thompson has joined the organization as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. In this new role, Thompson will work to collaboratively advance and expand ACORE's efforts around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). This will include the oversight and management of the Accelerate membership program, launched by ACORE in 2020 to provide smaller renewable energy companies owned and operated by women and people of color with a complimentary two-year ACORE membership, along with access to special networking programs and events, eligibility for pro bono services, and thought leadership opportunities.
Mental Healthwellable.co

June Pulse Check: What Is Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion?

Every month, Wellable asks a single question to the large, growing, and dedicated community of human resources and wellness professionals subscribed to the Wellable Newsletter. This month, Wellable asked respondents if their organization has strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) plans. Of the 132 employers polled, nearly six out of ten stated that they have a DEI plan.
EconomyNew Haven Register

A Strong and Intentionally Cultivated Employer Brand is Key to Attracting and Retaining Talent - According to New Study by the HR Research Institute

Exclusive HR research from HR.com's Research Institute. The study, The State of Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising 2021, was conducted to better understand the state of recruiting and branding strategies to optimize engagement and retention. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Organizations with strong employer brands reap multiple benefits....
Economymilitarynews.com

NNSY’s People Development Pillar Team moves the needle while strengthening the workforce

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.
Economynahbnow.com

NAHB Members, HBAs Invited to Sign Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Compact

NAHB’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force was created in 2020 to establish best practices for developing policies to enhance a diverse and inclusive membership that represents all communities that seek the American Dream of homeownership. “NAHB’s goal is to have a membership that accurately reflects the diverse communities in...
Societyjustmeans.com

Propelling Diversity and Inclusion With Action

We’ve created an environment that encourages our colleagues to pursue the issues and address the challenges that are meaningful to them. Led by passionate advocates of inclusion and social consciousness and sponsored by members of our executive leadership team, these groups support colleague communities and provide a way to extend our collective voices around important issues impacting our society. Our active Colleague Resource Groups (CRGs) are essential to advancing sustainability at Clarivate and include Racial & Ethnic Diversity, Women, LGBT+ community building and Volunteering.
Retailnrf.com

Retail sees a new day for diversity and inclusion

In a session at NRF Retail Converge, Shannon Schuyler, principal, chief purpose & inclusion officer for PwC, moderated a conversation about the current state of diversity and inclusion initiatives in retail. Joining her were Mark Irvin, chief inclusion, diversity and talent officer for Best Buy, and Laura Watt, EVP human resources with Diageo North America.
Technologydiversityq.com

Championing diversity and inclusion through technology in the hiring process

Andy Valenzuela, Chief Human Resource Officer at the hiring experience platform, HireVue, discusses the importance of removing biases when making hiring decisions. Diversity and inclusion in the workplace has come under the spotlight over the past years, particularly last summer when we saw the Black Lives Matter protests propel the issue to the forefront of the business agenda. Companies are increasingly reviewing their hiring process for any conscious and unconscious discriminatory practices. A recent survey from HireVue shows that nearly nine in ten HR leaders identify diversity and inclusion as a hiring priority moving forward, with companies aiming to create a successful and inclusive workplace and culture.
SocietyCrain's New York Business

Diversity and inclusion: time to break barriers

While the subject of diversity and inclusion in the workplace has been around for several decades, there was a monumental stir in 2020. That unpredictable, unprecedented, and eye-opening year resulted in a long overdue wake-up call for organizations to begin examining more closely their D&I programs. Improving diversity in the...
Economykidscreen.com

Inclusion industry: Finding diverse talent

The past year has seen many industries reckon with their shortcomings when it comes to addressing race and racism. In the months following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, millions of people around the world took to the streets to protest against systemic racism. Continued demands...
Career Development & Advicemediapost.com

How To Integrate Inclusivity Into Your Creative

We’ve all heard it: “Now more than ever, it’s important to showcase diversity.” That mindset, however, is singularly flawed, as promoting our differences and diversity has always been a key component of successful creative content. But 54% of consumers don’t feel fully culturally represented in online advertising, and 71% of...
Industrywildlife.org

TWS approves Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Vision document

This month, The Wildlife Society Council approved a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Vision document to help shape and guide TWS operations now and into the future. This is an important step for the Society, as the document communicates the fundamental need and value of DEI in advancing the overall mission of the organization. By establishing this foundation, TWS not only acknowledges the importance of factoring DEI into future decisions. It also recognizes the vital role that the Society plays in fostering a more diverse and inclusive wildlife profession.
Snohomish County, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Verdant seeks consulting services for diversity, equity and inclusion

Stating a desire to build on its foundational work to ensure equitable access to grants and programs, the Verdant Health Commission on Wednesday released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant. Verdant said it is seeking responses from consulting firms, nonprofits, and other organizations with...
Irvine, CAuci.edu

The OWN Initiative Fosters Diversity and Inclusion

This all-encompassing effort seeks to enhance outreach and access for low income, first generation and underrepresented students. Engaging historically underrepresented communities in entrepreneurship is easier said than done. But the Opportunity, Wayfinding and Networking (OWN) Initiative at UC Irvine (UCI) Beall Applied Innovation has been tackling this challenge head-on since 2018.
Washington, DC630 WMAL

Cracker Barrel unveils new “Diversity and Inclusion Strategy”

WASHINGTON– Cracker Barrel is announcing a number of changes it hopes will help everyone feel welcome at their restaurants. The chain saying on its website it’s been on “a journey of improvement and understanding”, and says a number of new initiatives are being put in place including an effort to ” better identify, recruit and advance strong, racially and ethnically diverse talent”.
Madison, NJdrew.edu

Top Vault Consulting Firms Discuss Diversity & Inclusion

Top Vault Consulting Firms Discuss Diversity & Inclusion was originally published on Vault. Diversity and inclusion are not simply talking points at all-company meetings; they are requirements for the modern workplace. A company can’t reach its potential unless a wide array of perspectives are heard and employees with those differing perspectives are made to feel welcome as their whole selves. People of color, women, LGBTQIA+ people, and people with disabilities are just some of the voices that companies are trying to do better about hearing, and it’s more and more common to see these people in the rooms where decisions are being made. Still, there’s much work to be done on this front.