Walworth Historical Society presents awards

West Walworth was well represented when two Community Service Awards were presented by the Walworth Historical Society at its May 17 annual meeting held at Ginegaw Lodge. First to receive the award was Ray Welker, Jr., a 65+ year member of the West Walworth Fire Department. When presenting the award, Judy Markowski recalled the various fire department positions he has held throughout the years. A U.S. Army veteran, Ray was active in the 4-H and was Fireman of the Year in 1982. In 1995 Ray’s wife, Dorothy, received the Community Service Award.