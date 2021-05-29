Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walworth, NY

Walworth Historical Society presents awards

waynetimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Walworth was well represented when two Community Service Awards were presented by the Walworth Historical Society at its May 17 annual meeting held at Ginegaw Lodge. First to receive the award was Ray Welker, Jr., a 65+ year member of the West Walworth Fire Department. When presenting the award, Judy Markowski recalled the various fire department positions he has held throughout the years. A U.S. Army veteran, Ray was active in the 4-H and was Fireman of the Year in 1982. In 1995 Ray’s wife, Dorothy, received the Community Service Award.

waynetimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walworth, NY
Government
City
Walworth, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#U S Army#Fireman Of The Year#The Ontario Loan Closet#Sodus Rehabilitation#Walworth Town#Historian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...