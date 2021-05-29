The Latest Segway Ninebot Scooter Is a Crowdfunding Success

Ola is expected to announce prices for her electric scooter in the coming weeks. The launch of the highly anticipated Ola electric scooter is closer than you might think. Group chairman and CEO Ola Bhavish Aggarwal posted a tweet about the Ola electric scooter and asked his followers what color options they would like on the scooter, hinting at an imminent launch. In fact, our educated guess would say prices for the scooter are likely to be announced in the coming weeks. Based on the Etergo Appscooter, the Ola electric scooter is likely to have a range of 100-150 km and get features like removable lithium-ion battery, digital instrument console, cloud connectivity, alloy rims, telescopic front suspension and much more.