Town Offices Closed on Memorial Day

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. We will resume normal business hours at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Town Hall will be closed June 18

Town Hall will be closed on Friday, June 18 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Town Administrator Derek Sullivan announced the closure during the June 15 Board of Selectmen meeting. The holiday falls on a Saturday, but the Wareham Free Library and Town Hall will be closed on Friday. The...
Politicscapecharlesmirror.com

Town Offices Fully Open, 4th of July is back on

Due to the State’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Cape Charles reports that the Town offices have re-opened to the. public as of June 1, 2021. Town Hall is open to the public from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. The Cape Charles Memorial Library’s hours are 10:00 AM...
Politicssuffolkva.us

City Offices' Juneteenth Closing Schedule

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Friday, June 18, 2021. In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Friday, June 18, 2021. Operations will resume Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. The City observes all state-designated holidays. Juneteenth is now considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia and all State offices are closed on this day.
Politicsbcattv.org

Town Offices & Facilities Reopening

For the first time since March of 2020 the Town of Burlington Town Hall and offices will be open for in person business beginning Monday, June 14th. According to Town Administrator Paul Sagarino the town is gearing up to get back to business as usual. “The Governor threw everybody for...
Madison, WICity of Madison Wisconsin

Office Hours, Town of Madison, Backwater Valve Program

I'll be holding office hours tomorrow, Friday, June 11, from 8am to 10am. Please stop by to ask questions, share your concerns, or just say hello. Here is the link, which I've set up to be reoccurring for the next several weeks: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/98540172739?pwd=TlVxWnJTUXFWNUVNczQxeEtmdE02dz09. If you don't like Zoom, you can...
Independence, KSkggfradio.com

Independence Tag Office Closing Temporarily

The Independence Tag Office will be closed starting June 21st due to low staffing numbers. Several staff members have resigned in 2021, and with the few employees remaining spread thin, County Treasurer Nancy Clubine said she had no choice but to close the office. There will be one employee remaining...
Sudbury, MAWicked Local

Several Sudbury town offices announce summer schedule

Some Sudbury town offices recently announced from July 12 through Aug. 27 will be following a four-day, Monday through Thursday, summer schedule. Friday, July 16, will be the first Friday that offices are closed. Employees will work the same number of hours each week by working extended hours Monday through Thursday.
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

After mold closes post office, Kansas town forced to drive miles for mail

WINCHESTER — For six months now, people in Winchester have been forced to drive miles away to get their mail after the area’s only post office shut down. The Winchester Post Office closed after city inspectors found mold in the building, and it wasn’t up to code, according to Mayor Virginia Winsor. After the property owner wouldn’t fix the issues, the city condemned the building.
PoliticsRapid City Journal

Finance Office to close early

The City Finance Office will close at 4 p.m. on Monday for a staff training session. Payments can be made online or at the night depository on the west side of the City Hall building. The Office will resume normal hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Politicsbcattv.org

Town of Burlington’s Memorial Day Ceremony 2021

Presented by Burlington Veterans Services. Held on Monday May 31, 2021 at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Robert Parris is BCAT’s Sports and Features Reporter. Robert first got involved with BCAT in January 2016 as a volunteer news reporter. Throughout the year, as a volunteer, he was busy developing his technical skills at the studio and his ENG skills in the field. In the summer of 2017, Robert joined the team full-time. He quickly settled into his role, providing all of the production support for our news programs, as well as providing weekly sports highlights. Robert also produces a weekly feature for BNEWS, as well as a monthly show called, BNEWS Sports Hub, and BCAT’s Game of the Week.
Allegheny County, PAaudacy.com

Allegheny County offices to close for Juneteenth

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio KDKA) — Allegheny County announced Wednesday that all county offices will be closed Friday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth. The county-wide closures will affect independently elected offices, courts, and County Council. County parks will remain open, however. This also includes golf courses, spray parks, and swimming pools;...
Bedford, VAbedfordva.gov

Juneteenth Holiday - Town of Bedford Offices Closed

In observance of the state holiday Juneteenth, the Town of Bedford offices will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021. Refuse scheduled for collection on Friday, June 18, 2021 will be collected on Monday, June 21, 2021. The Town of Bedford Landfill will be closed on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Barnstable County, MABarnstable Patriot

Memorial Day replay, arts fest, awards, scholarships, Town Notes

Town Manager Mark Ells and Council President Matt Levesque have begun meeting with village associations to review the town's sewer assessment ordinance. As amended by Councilor Eric Steinhilber of Centerville, the minimum cost to connect to town sewer was capped at $10,000, down from the originally propsed $17,000. Additional hook-up fees will vary depending on homes' distance from the road and other factors.
Windsor, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Staffing turnover impacts Windsor audit

Key staffing turnover for the Town of Windsor led to a significantly delayed auditing process for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. Aaron Hawkins, with Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, gave his audit presentation on Windsor’s FY 2019-20 budget during the June 8 Town Council meeting at the Windsor Town Center.
Economyeastlothiancourier.com

Prestonpans Post Office closes for refurbishment

PRESTONPANS Post Office temporarily closes for refurbishment from today (Tuesday). The Post Office branch, which is within Scotmid on High Street, will be closed from today to next Tuesday (June 15), then again from June 19 to 22. There will be no Post Office services available in store. Customers can...
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton's National Cemetery Held, But Closed To Public

ALTON - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 16 th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton’s National Cemetery was closed to the public. In fact, a special “Wreath Laying” event occurred at 8:00 a.m. Dale Hollenberger, from Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, provided remarks on behalf of the National Cemetery Administration. Richard Baird, organizer of the Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at the National Shrine, helped Hollenberger lay the wreath. Baird’s grandson, Elijah Continue Reading
Festivalcaboolenterprise.com

Memorial Day ceremony held

Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 473, with assistance from American Legion Post 41, held a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning at Cabool Cemetery. A crowd of over four dozen persons attended. A poem read by Neil Hamilton, above, opened the ceremony.