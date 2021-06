NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The North Ridgeville Democrat Club is planning to host a virtual presentation by Lorain County Rising at 6:30 p.m. May 24. The presentation will feature Anat Shenker-Osorio, founder of ASO Communications and host of the Words to Win By podcast. Additional information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting are available by emailing NRDemParty@outlook.com. Information is also available at the club’s Facebook page: @NRDemparty.