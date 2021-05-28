Cancel
Dolton, IL

Obituary: Wayne L. Adams Sr.

By Smits Funeral Homes
 May 27, 2021

Cover picture for the articleWayne L. Adams Sr., age 102, of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Grace S. Adams, nee Stevens. Amazing father of Wayne L. Adams Jr., April Darlene (George Mrak) Adams, Jill (late Michael) Rossi, and Craig (Nicole) Adams. Cherished grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of eleven, and great-great-grandfather of two. Preceded in death by his siblings, Gene, Butch, and Naomi, and by his parents, Maynard and Beulah Adams. Wayne was a proud U.S. WWII Army veteran. He was known as the “Voice of Raceway Park.” Wayne was loved by many and will be deeply missed. In his own words, “so long for now and we’ll see you later.”

