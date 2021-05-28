Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Holland, IL

Obituary: Ronald H. Bentle

By Smits Funeral Homes
thelansingjournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald H. Bentle, age 88, of South Holland, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Terese Bentle, nee Rusin. Loving father of Celine (Raphael) Bess, Sally (Ira) Walsh, Ronnie (Dawn) Bentle, Todd (Joellen) Bentle, Tammy (Daniel) Bentle, and the late infant Michael Scott Bentle. Cherished grandfather of Amy (Robert Gunn), Joseph (Krystall), Samuel, Teresa, Jeremy (Caitlin), Jamie, Jacob, Jayse, Jenna, and Tyler. Great-grandfather of Niko, Joseph Jr., Kristopher, Alexander, Elijah, Samuel Jr., Seth, Antonion, Eva, and Aubree. Dear brother of Carolyn Washington. Preceded in death by siblings; Jim, Jackie, Greta, Wayne, Randell, Donald, and Dewey, and by his parents; Dewey and Buelah Thacker. Ronald was a die-hard Cardinals fan. He also loved to bowl, having bowled in many leagues. Ronald was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

thelansingjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenwood, IL
City
Jacob, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Dewey, IL
City
South Holland, IL
City
Alexander, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Alexander Elijah#Cardinals#Parkinson S Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 600,000 amid growing concern about variant

More than 600,000 deaths have been reported in the United States from COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, marking a grim milestone even as a nationwide push for vaccinations appears to have curbed the worst of the pandemic's toll among Americans. Nearly four months have passed since...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden moves to undo Trump trade legacy with EU deal

President Biden ’s newly unveiled deal to end a long-standing trade dispute with Europe marks his first major success in overturning former President Trump ’s trade legacy. Trump left office having stirred up trade wars with U.S. allies and adversaries alike, imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CBS News

Half of U.S. cosmetics contain toxic chemicals, study says

More than half the cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada likely contain high levels of a toxic industrial compound linked to serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame tested more than 230 commonly used...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge halts Biden pause on new public lands oil leasing

A federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on public land and waters. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty follows lawsuits over the leasing pause from more than a dozen Republican-led states. Doughty, a Trump appointee...