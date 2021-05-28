Obituary: Ronald H. Bentle

Ronald H. Bentle, age 88, of South Holland, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Terese Bentle, nee Rusin. Loving father of Celine (Raphael) Bess, Sally (Ira) Walsh, Ronnie (Dawn) Bentle, Todd (Joellen) Bentle, Tammy (Daniel) Bentle, and the late infant Michael Scott Bentle. Cherished grandfather of Amy (Robert Gunn), Joseph (Krystall), Samuel, Teresa, Jeremy (Caitlin), Jamie, Jacob, Jayse, Jenna, and Tyler. Great-grandfather of Niko, Joseph Jr., Kristopher, Alexander, Elijah, Samuel Jr., Seth, Antonion, Eva, and Aubree. Dear brother of Carolyn Washington. Preceded in death by siblings; Jim, Jackie, Greta, Wayne, Randell, Donald, and Dewey, and by his parents; Dewey and Buelah Thacker. Ronald was a die-hard Cardinals fan. He also loved to bowl, having bowled in many leagues. Ronald was loved by many and will be deeply missed.