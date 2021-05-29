Clarendon Republicans join S.C. GOP Convention

Members of the Clarendon County Republican Party attended the state GOP hybrid convention on May 15 by livestreaming at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Manning. Cindy Risher, state first vice chair and Clarendon GOP executive committeewoman, served on the state credentials committee and as a Clarendon GOP delegate at convention headquarters in Columbia. Clarendon County Republican Party Chairman Moye Graham, who attended the convention via livestream from the church, said he's encouraged by the Republican Party's leadership at the state and local level. "This was a tough election statewide, but conservative Republicans came together to elect a strong team from all 46 counties," Graham said. "I feel we have the strongest leadership in America at this moment. The Clarendon County party will benefit greatly from what took place at the state convention." Graham also congratulated Risher, who was reelected as the state Republican Party's first vice chair.