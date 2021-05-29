Even in the face of surging grocery prices, retail beef and pork prices cause sticker shock
As food prices continue to rise, beef and pork have surged out front. Overall food prices rose 0.4 percent from March, and are up 1 percent from a year ago, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. The price of pork soared 2.6 percent in the month of April and 4.8 percent from a year ago, adjusting for seasonality. And while beef and veal prices stayed fairly flat for the month, they are up 3.3 percent from a year ago.www.washingtonpost.com