Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Even in the face of surging grocery prices, retail beef and pork prices cause sticker shock

By Laura Reiley
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs food prices continue to rise, beef and pork have surged out front. Overall food prices rose 0.4 percent from March, and are up 1 percent from a year ago, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. The price of pork soared 2.6 percent in the month of April and 4.8 percent from a year ago, adjusting for seasonality. And while beef and veal prices stayed fairly flat for the month, they are up 3.3 percent from a year ago.

www.washingtonpost.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Ron Wyden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Beef Products#Food Prices#United Nations#U N#Tyson Foods#Americans#Rabobank#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gas Price
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Trade: Amid China’s Record Grain Buying, Port Delays Arise

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that, “China’s embarked on a record corn-buying spree this year and some vessels have been delayed for as long as a month outside southern ports because of congestion, incurring hefty demurrage fees. “At least two ships laden with U.S. corn had been waiting for weeks...
Retailbakingbusiness.com

Retail bread prices mixed in May

WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 0.1¢ per lb in May, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased 5.8¢ per lb. The national average retail price of...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Kraft Heinz CEO 'very concerned' about inflation surge, says company studying whether to raise prices

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio says the food and beverage giant is studying whether it will increase its prices amid rising concerns about inflation. "We haven’t increased prices to consumers. We do not know if we’ll have to increase prices or not yet. We are studying and building scenarios on that," Patricio told Time in an interview. "We are very concerned, concerned but acting to mitigate the possibility of increasing prices through efficiencies."
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Pork Cutouts, Boxed Beef Prices Both Lower

It was a day for the feeder cattle market! With advancements of $2.00 to $3.00 made, cattlemen are praying that the corn market hold steady or keeps trading lower so that this week’s feeder cattle sales can encourage strong buying. It was a phenomenal day for the cattle contracts as...
Agricultureagfax.com

Ag Trade: Chinese Meat Imports Decline, More Purchases of U.S. Corn

Reuters News reported this week that, “China imported 789,000 tonnes of meat in May, down 3.3% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, after a plunge in domestic pork prices dented appetite for imports. “The imports were down sharply from the prior month’s 922,000 tonnes,...
Businesskfgo.com

U.S. retail sales fall in May; producer prices increase

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in May, with spending rotating back to services from goods as vaccinations allow Americans to travel and engage in other activities that had been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail sales dropped 1.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Exports, demand eyed in WASDE report

In the first World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, ag economists found a few surprising numbers. “May is the first month that the USDA begins providing the WASDE, the forecast for the next marketing year for the crop that is currently being planted,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist, during the latest NDSU Ag markets and Situation Outlook webinar series. “The market is watching two columns of numbers, the old crop and the new crop numbers.”
EconomyBusiness Insider

U.S. Producer Price Growth Reaches Record High In May

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of May, with the annual rate of growth reaching a record high. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand advanced by...
Agriculturewinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grains Gains: Producer Prices for Grains Soared in May

Producer prices in May broke the record they set in April, rising on a year-over-year basis at the fastest clip since November 2010, when that metric first started being tracked. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' May producer price index (PPI) found that prices for producers climbed 6.6% year over year...
IndustryFOXBusiness

Producer prices surge 6.6% annually, most on record

Producer prices rose in May by the most on record as the reopening of the U.S. economy from COVID-19 lockdowns gathered momentum. The producer price index for final demand last month increased at a 6.6% annual pace, quickening from last month’s 6.2% gain, the Labor Department said. The annual reading for May was the hottest since recordkeeping began in November 2010.
IndustryFortune

Price surge for steel will continue into 2022, predicts UBS

The price for U.S. steel has been exploding this year in what has been an enormous turnaround for one of the country’s most important commodities—used to make everything from buildings and bridges to cars and spoons. This has already been playing out on the broader market. The NYSE Arca Steel...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

US chicken prices surge amid tight supplies

David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist at Bryan-College Station in Texas, said wholesale chicken prices continue to rise as demand from restaurants has put pressure on supplies of certain poultry cuts. Anderson said U.S. poultry production declined during 2020 as the industry grappled with shifting demand associated with the pandemic....
Grocery & SupermaketOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

As grocery prices rise, alternative meat takes a bigger bite of Big Beef's burger

Plant-based meat was having a moment before the pandemic, nabbing celebrity investors, record-setting IPOs, “Whopper” fast-food deals and high-end chefs who transformed pea protein and soy into savory, expectation-defying deliciousness. Then the pandemic hit, restaurants closed and many Americans were stuck at home battling anxiety and sourdough starters. Industry experts...
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Strong momentum continues for U.S. beef and pork exports

U.S. beef and pork exports continue to build momentum in April after a record-break March performance, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Based on information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, USMEF said April exports of U.S. beef set another new value record at $808.3 million, up 35% from a year ago, with export volume reaching 121,050 metric tons – up 23% year-over-year and the fifth largest on record.
EconomyPosted by
The Week

A surge in 'surge pricing'

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Why contractors' bills are rising "The cost of almost every single item that goes into building a house in the U.S. is soaring," said Marcy Nicholson at Bloomberg​. A number of factors are contributing to the materials crunch, including supply-chain delays and shortages. But the simplest explanation is that "there is just too much demand" from homebuyers. For a 3,031-square-foot home in Boise, Idaho, the price of concrete for the foundation has gone up 104 percent compared with the same-size project two years ago. The lumber costs $104,899, a 262 percent increase. Prices are even rising for basic materials like drywall (26 percent), piping (49 percent), and paint (68 percent). All told, the buyer for the finished home will pay "about $950,000, up 61 percent from 2019."