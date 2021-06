No member of the current Red Sox rotation will emerge unscathed against the Astros this season. Houston now owns victories in games started by all five Boston pitchers. Nathan Eovaldi was the last to fall victim on Wednesday night. The 11 hits allowed by Eovaldi in 5 2/3 innings were his most conceded in a Red Sox uniform. Only once in his career has he given up more, and that came all the way back in an August 2013 pounding with the Marlins against the Giants.