WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — A 20-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Luton, Iowa Monday that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call around 1:30 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 1900 block of 250th Street near Luton. There, they found a man and woman who had both been shot. The man, identified as 40-year-old Russell Mohr of Mapleton, was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman was taken to a Sioux City hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. Her name is not being released at this time, and police said her wounds are not life-threatening.