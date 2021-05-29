Cancel
More Dominance, Less Mining, Handful of Regulations and 20 Crypto Jokes

By Sead Fadilpašić
cryptonews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in crypto, it was reported that BTC could’ve been in for a fresh battering as analysts noted a 'seismic shift' in mining amid the Chinese 'crackdown', BTC’s dominance was up amid a selloff as funds were buying the dip and, while there was another debate over EIP-1559 this week, Vitalik Buterin said that, contrary to Elon Musk’s idea, there are limits to blockchain scalability. Then Saylor, Musk and some miners formed the Bitcoin Mining Council, which turned controversial, Poolin Vice President said that the next great miner migration will be from China to the rest of the world, two Chinese mining players moved to restrict access from Mainland Chinese IP addresses, and there'll be no legal Bitcoin mining in Iran over the summer.

