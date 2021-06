As wheat harvest approaches, farmers will have the opportunity to support Aging Well through the donation of grain. “The process is actually quite simple, the tax benefits are significant, and the financial support to Aging Well, Inc. is impactful,” stated LaDonna Junghans, Aging Well Co-Chair of the Board of Directors. “If a farmer would like to make a donation, all they need to do is complete a simple form and let the elevator/coop know how many bushels they would like to donate to Aging Well.”