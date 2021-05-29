Pizza, pie and traybake: Tom Kerridge and Marcus Rashford’s easy family recipes

While we are from different generations, Marcus and I share a lot of similarities in our journeys to success. We both grew up in a single-parent household on a council estate, and although neither of us ever went without food, times were difficult and money was tight. So it’s heartbreaking to think that 4.2 million children in the UK are now living in poverty. We live in the third largest economy in the world, so it’s time to call time on child food poverty, which is why we’ve set up the Full Time campaign, in support of the nationwide #EndChildFoodPoverty initiative. We want to give children and families the skills and confidence to cook good, proper food in their own kitchens, and encourage them to be creative and have fun together. We’ve created 52 pocket-friendly and seriously tasty recipes that are simple and easy to follow, with an emphasis on limited equipment and the inclusion of store-cupboard goods with a longer shelf life. Now it’s over to you. You won’t need a load of ingredients, equipment or skill. Just head to your local supermarket or corner shop, grab the ingredients and cook up some mega-tasty meals.