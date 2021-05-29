Cancel
Ogden, UT

William Bobolis

Standard-Examiner
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic filled the life of Bill Bobolis -- his teaching profession, his Church, his family, and social life. Born in Ogden, Utah his parents emigrated from Corinth, Greece. This 13 lb. infant born at home, lived a rich, full life of 95 years bringing joy and inspiration to all who knew and loved him.

